China's APSTAR-6E satellite completes in-orbit delivery

Xinhua) 10:42, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's first all-electric propulsion telecommunication satellite has been formally delivered to its customer while in orbit, opening a new chapter of comprehensive operation and development, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Tuesday.

The APSTAR-6E satellite, developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, is a geostationary orbit satellite based on the DFH-3E satellite platform, with a designed lifespan of 15 years.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Jan. 13, 2023. After separating from its independent propulsion module, the satellite was transferred to the synchronous orbit by its two electric propulsion systems.

Operated by Hong Kong-based Apstar Alliance Satcom Limited, the satellite provides cost-effective, high-throughput broadband communication services for Indonesia.

