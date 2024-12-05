China launches new remote-sensing satellite

(People's Daily App) 16:15, December 05, 2024

China on December 4 launched a new remote-sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province. Launched at 12:46 pm (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket, the remote-sensing satellite, equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), has entered its planned orbit.

