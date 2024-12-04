China launches new remote-sensing satellite
A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket carrying a new remote-sensing satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The satellite was launched at 12:46 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday launched a new remote-sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Launched at 12:46 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket, the remote-sensing satellite, equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), has entered its planned orbit.
