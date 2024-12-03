Home>>
China launches new communication technology test satellite
(Xinhua) 14:42, December 03, 2024
XICHANG, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new experimental satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province on Tuesday.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 1:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.
The satellite will be used for satellite communication, radio and television, data transmission and other services. It will also carry out related technology tests.
The launch marked the 549th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.
Photos
