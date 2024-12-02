Explainer: China's Long March-12 carrier rocket

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new carrier rocket into space on Saturday night from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site on the southern island province of Hainan.

The Long March-12 carrier rocket sent two experimental satellites into their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success, according to Hainan provincial authorities.

The rocket was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. With a length of about 62 meters and a diameter of 3.8 meters, it features a two-stage design. It is currently the country's largest single-core carrier rocket in payload capacity.

The rocket is designed with a carrying capacity of no less than 12 tonnes in low Earth orbit and no less than 6 tonnes in 700-km sun-synchronous orbit.

It achieves an optimal match between the diameter of the rocket body and the number of engines, with its first stage using four liquid oxygen-kerosene engines, which not only increases its carrying capacity but also allows for the transport of the rocket by railway to various launch sites across the country.

The rocket also uses a series of new technologies, including rocket health diagnostics management, cold helium pressurization, and aluminum-lithium alloy tanks. Its fairing has standard diameter configurations of 4.2 meters and 5.2 meters, which can be adapted to different mission requirements.

The Long March-12 carrier rocket is ready for frequent launch missions. It will effectively enhance China's ability to place satellites into sun-synchronous orbits and set up a multi-constellation network in low Earth orbit.

Saturday's launch was the 548th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

