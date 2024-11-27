We Are China

China launches modified ZQ-2 carrier rocket

Xinhua) 13:49, November 27, 2024

JIUQUAN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully launched the modified ZQ-2 Y-1 carrier rocket into space from a commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent two test satellites into planned orbits.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)