China unveils design for fully reusable heavy rocket

Xinhua) 09:50, November 18, 2024

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China revealed a concept for a two-stage, fully reusable heavy rocket at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, showcasing different recovery methods for the two stages of the launch vehicle.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) announced that China's future heavy-lift rockets would adopt three configurations: a three-stage model, a two-stage model, and a two-stage fully reusable model, which is displayed at the airshow.

"We've developed a grid-based recovery system for the reusable model and achieved a breakthrough in this novel technology in the past two years by completing a scaled-down recovery test at sea," said Wang Yue, deputy director of the CALT's aerospace department.

A CALT animated video shows the reusable rocket's first stage deploying grid fins during its descent and captured by moving rails on an offshore platform, with the grid fins resting on the rails. The second stage performs a powered vertical landing.

The reusable rocket design is pivotal for the nation's space endeavors and also offers new opportunities for the global development of the space industry, Wang said.

The CALT plans to develop modules that can be used universally in all three configurations in two phases to achieve the heavy-lift carrying capacity and complete reuse of the heavy rocket.

Modules developed in the first phase will include a general-use first stage, a non-reusable second stage, and a hydrogen-oxygen-powered third stage. These modules will be used to construct the basic type of 10 meter-diameter heavy-lift rocket, with a low Earth orbit payload capacity of at least 100 tonnes and a lunar transfer orbit payload capacity of at least 50 tonnes.

In the second phase, the CALT aims to develop a multi-adaptive second stage and build a two-stage, fully reusable model. This model is expected to reduce space transportation costs, increase efficiency, and expand the scale of space transportation. The two-stage model will focus on near-Earth missions, supporting satellite networks and infrastructure construction.

According to the academy, the three-stage heavy rocket model, enabling higher speeds and orbital altitudes, is suitable for deep-space missions, such as Mars or asteroid explorations.

The modular design allows each rocket part to be independently developed, produced, tested, and combined according to different mission requirements.

It said the development of general modules ensures that some common components and technologies can be shared between different heavy rocket models, reducing costs and maintenance difficulties.

The CALT noted that the country's heavy-lift rockets will incorporate intelligent systems, advanced materials, and environmentally friendly technologies.

"Intelligent technology will enhance reliability and safety by monitoring flight data in real-time and predicting potential issues," Wang said.

New materials, such as high-strength materials and high-temperature-resistant composites, will improve the rocket's durability and performance, Wang said.

"We will continue to explore more environmentally friendly and efficient propellants to reduce pollution to the environment," he said, adding that they will also integrate low-cost manufacturing methods to support sustainable development.

