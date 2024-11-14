China's Tianzhou-8 cargo craft ready for launch
WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Xichang Satellite Launch Center announced on Thursday that Tianzhou-8, China's newest cargo craft servicing its orbiting space station, is ready for launch.
The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan conducted a final rehearsal on Wednesday and completed all preparations, which covered all systems involved.
Tianzhou-8 is set to be launched soon -- marking the first launch mission at Wenchang since Super Typhoon Yagi.
Loaded with supplies for space station taikonauts, Tianzhou-8 will be carried by a Long March-7 Y9 rocket. Over the course of eight previous launches, the reliability of the Long March-7 has steadily improved. According to the launch site, the rocket, cargo ship and all related systems are in good condition.
The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, administered by the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, is China's only coastal launch site. Compared with the country's inland sites, Wenchang offers a wider launch range, more efficient delivery, minimal transportation restrictions and a safer landing area.
