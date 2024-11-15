Home>>
China to launch cargo craft Tianzhou-8 on Friday night
(Xinhua) 19:05, November 15, 2024
WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-8 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan around 11: 13 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket carrying Tianzhou-8 has been filled with propellant and is ready for the launch, the agency said.
