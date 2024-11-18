Tianzhou-7 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianzhou-7 cargo craft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 9:25 p.m. (Beijing Time) Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
Most of the spacecraft's components burned up during the re-entry, and a small amount of its debris fell into the scheduled safe waters.
The Tianzhou-7 separated from the orbiting Tiangong space station combination on Nov. 10 and successfully released a satellite used for science popularization during its independent flight.
Launched on Jan. 17, 2024 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the Tianzhou-7 was loaded with materials such as supplies for astronauts, propellants and devices for applications and experiments, according to the CMSA.
