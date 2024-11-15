China advances joint optimization of cargo spacecraft, rocket for low-cost space station supply

Xinhua) 20:49, November 15, 2024

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is advancing a cost-effective cargo transport system for its space station, with new joint optimization achievements for the cargo spacecraft and the rocket, according to sources at the ongoing Airshow China.

The China Manned Space Agency announced on Oct. 29 that the Qingzhou cargo spacecraft developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was selected as one of the low-cost cargo transportation system schemes.

The Lijian-2 rocket, manufactured by CAS Space, will be the primary launch vehicle for the Qingzhou's mission.

Qingzhou and Lijian-2 have recently undergone joint optimization, allowing for the transport of multiple cold-chain cargoes, said Lian Jie, technical director of CAS Space.

This optimization reduced the environmental requirements on the spacecraft-rocket interface, streamlined the testing and launch procedures, and achieved integrated monitoring and control for the spacecraft and the rocket, said Lian.

CAS Space has conducted a series of key ground tests, including multi-bay acoustic tests, stage separation tests, structural static tests, avionics integration tests and ignition trials.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)