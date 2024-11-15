China launches Tianzhou-8 cargo craft to send space station supplies

Xinhua) 23:23, November 15, 2024

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-8 from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Friday night to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

