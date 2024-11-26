China prepares to launch Long March-12 Y1 carrier rocket

Xinhua) 16:58, November 26, 2024

HAIKOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Long March-12 Y1 carrier rocket was transported to the launching area of the Hainan commercial space launch site in south China's Hainan Province on Tuesday, according to the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd.

The company announced that the rocket will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future.

The Long March-12 rocket is China's first single-core stage liquid launch vehicle with a diameter of 3.8 meters. It features a two-stage configuration propelled by six liquid oxygen/kerosene engines.

Construction work on the Hainan commercial space launch site commenced in July 2022, and it is now the country's first launch site dedicated to commercial missions.

