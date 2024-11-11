China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y5 carrier rocket
A Lijian-1 Y5 commercial carrier rocket with 15 satellites onboard blasts off from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched the Lijian-1 Y5 commercial carrier rocket with 15 satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and sent the 15 satellites, including the Jilin-1 Gaofen series, Yunyao-1 series, Xiguang-1 series, and a remote-sensing satellite launched for Oman, into their planned orbits.
