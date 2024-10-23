Chinese private rocket company completes static fire test of ZQ-2E rocket

Xinhua) 08:50, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese private rocket company LandSpace successfully conducted the static fire test on the second stage of the Zhuque-2E (ZQ-2E) carrier rocket on Monday.

The test conditions covered typical flight situations, verified the correctness of the overall and subsystem design of the ZQ-2E second stage, and examined the matching of the interfaces and operations between systems, according to the company.

ZQ-2E is a modified version of the company's self-developed ZQ-2 carrier rocket, which is the world's first liquid oxygen-methane rocket to enter into orbit, a breakthrough in the application of new low-cost liquid propellant for China's launch vehicles.

According to the LandSpace, the ZQ-2E is a medium-class liquid-fueled carrier rocket with liquid oxygen and methane as propellant.

This test provided important data and technical support for the future first flight test mission and regular launch missions of the ZQ-2E carrier rocket, the company said.

