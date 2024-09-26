China sends commercial carrier rocket into space

Ecns.cn) 11:39, September 26, 2024

The Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites, including the Jilin-1 SAR01A satellite and Yunyao-1 21-22 satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)