China sends commercial carrier rocket into space
The Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites, including the Jilin-1 SAR01A satellite and Yunyao-1 21-22 satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
Photos
