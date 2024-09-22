China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites
A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket carrying four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The four satellites, named Tianqi 29-32, were launched at 5:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and have entered the planned orbit.
This launch marks the 33rd flight mission involving a KZ-1A carrier rocket.
