China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites

Xinhua) 10:21, September 22, 2024

A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket carrying four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The four satellites, named Tianqi 29-32, were launched at 5:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and have entered the planned orbit.

This launch marks the 33rd flight mission involving a KZ-1A carrier rocket.

