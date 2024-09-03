China launches new remote sensing satellite group

Xinhua) 13:14, September 03, 2024

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying a new group of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haojie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Tuesday to place a new group of remote sensing satellites in space.

The satellites of the Yaogan-43 02 group were launched at 9:22 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

They will be mainly used for carrying out tests on new technologies of low-orbit constellations.

It was the 533rd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

