China launches new communications satellite

Xinhua) 08:21, August 23, 2024

A modified Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the ChinaSat 4A satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a new communications satellite into orbit from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

The ChinaSat 4A satellite was launched at 8:25 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket.

The satellite will provide voice, data, radio and television transmission services.

The launch was the 532nd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

