China launches new high-orbit internet-services satellite

Xinhua) 08:33, August 02, 2024

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new high-orbit internet-services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Hu Zenghui/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new high-orbit internet-services satellite into space on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite was launched at 9:14 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 529th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

