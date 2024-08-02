China launches new high-orbit internet-services satellite
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new high-orbit internet-services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Hu Zenghui/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new high-orbit internet-services satellite into space on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The satellite was launched at 9:14 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The launch marks the 529th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new high-orbit internet-services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Hu Zenghui/Xinhua)
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new high-orbit internet-services satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Hu Zenghui/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's advanced satellites for climate, carbon monitoring now operational
- China launches new Earth observation satellite
- China to launch pioneer cities showcasing exemplary BeiDou applications
- Satellite internet takes off in China, offering new horizons for connectivity
- China's first all-electric propulsion communication satellite passes in-orbit tests, becomes fully operational
- Sino-French satellite detects gamma-ray bursts after in-orbit test
- Satellites deployed for relief efforts after dike breach in central China
- China successfully launches new satellite group
- China's Fengyun-3F satellite begins operational services
- China launches Zhongxing-3A satellite
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.