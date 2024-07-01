China launches Zhongxing-3A satellite

Xinhua) 10:56, July 01, 2024

A modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-3A satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

WENCHANG, Hainan, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan.

The satellite, Zhongxing-3A, was launched at 7:57 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Designed as a communication and broadcasting satellite, the satellite will provide voice, data, radio and television transmission services.

This marks the 526th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

