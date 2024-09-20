China successfully launches 6 new satellites

Xinhua) 15:14, September 20, 2024

The Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02B 01-06 satellites are launched aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket and enter the preset orbit successfully from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China sent six new satellites into space on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02B 01-06 satellites were launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 536th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

