China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y4 carrier rocket
The Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent a group of satellites, including the Jilin-1 SAR01A satellite and Yunyao-1 21-22 satellites, into their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday launched a Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket with five satellites onboard.
