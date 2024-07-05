China's modified Long March rocket sends satellite group into space
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui 5-02 satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, July 5, 2024. （Photo: China News Service / Zheng Bin）
China launched the Tianhui 5-02 satellite group at 6:49 a.m. Beijing Time on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.
The satellite group was carried by a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and has entered the planned orbits.
The satellites will be used for geographic mapping, land resource surveys, and scientific experiments, etc.
It was the 527th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
