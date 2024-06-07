We Are China

Construction of 2nd launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site completed

Ecns.cn) 14:53, June 07, 2024

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The No. 2 launch pad is designed to accommodate over 10 different types of rockets. Commencing construction on Oct. 30, 2022, it is China's first liquid general-purpose launch pad. As planned, Long March-8A and Long March-12 carrier rocket will be transferred to the launch pad for facility tests.

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The construction site of the No.2 launch pad at Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)