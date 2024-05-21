We Are China

China launches Beijing-3C satellite constellation

Ecns.cn) 11:12, May 21, 2024

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Beijing-3C satellite constellation including four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Bin)

This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

