China sends four satellites into space

Xinhua) 13:54, May 20, 2024

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, sending 4 satellites into preset orbit.

The rocket lifted off at 11:06 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite constellation is coded Beijing-3C.

This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

