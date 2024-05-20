China sends four satellites into space
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, sending 4 satellites into preset orbit.
The rocket lifted off at 11:06 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite constellation is coded Beijing-3C.
This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
