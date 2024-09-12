Home>>
China's commercial rocket company completes 10-km VTVL 'jump test'
(People's Daily App) 16:19, September 12, 2024
A Zhuque-3 rocket completes a 10-kilometer vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) return flight test at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Wednesday, marking a commercial breakthrough for China in reusable launch vehicle technology.
