Flight test of China's commercial carrier rocket fails

Xinhua) 13:05, July 11, 2024

JIUQUAN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The flight test of the SQX-1 Y8 commercial carrier rocket of a Chinese private space company on Thursday was unsuccessful.

Abnormal performance was identified during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 7:40 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The cause of the failure is under investigation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)