China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 8 satellites from sea

Xinhua) 15:02, September 24, 2024

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2024. China launched the rocket on Tuesday, placing eight satellites into planned orbit. The commercial rocket blasted off at 10:31 a.m. (Beijing Time), carrying Tianyi-41 and other satellites. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out this offshore launch. (Photo by Guo Houze/Xinhua)

HAIYANG, Shandong, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday, placing eight satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 10:31 a.m. (Beijing Time), carrying Tianyi-41 and other satellites.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out this offshore launch.

