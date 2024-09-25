China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 8 satellites from sea

(People's Daily App) 13:36, September 25, 2024

China launched a Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket off the coast of Haiyang, Shandong Province on Tuesday. Lifting off at 10:31 am (Beijing Time), the commercial rocket carried Tianyi-41 and seven other satellites into their planned orbits.

(Edited by Chen Xiangru and Di Jingyuan)

