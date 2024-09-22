China's space medicine progress to contribute to future space exploration

Xinhua) 09:38, September 22, 2024

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 3, 2024 shows Shenzhou-18 astronaut Li Cong performing extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's space station has gained initial results in the field of space medicine that will contribute to future manned lunar landings and other deep space exploration missions, according to the Second Frontier Forum of Space Medicine that opened on Saturday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in east China.

During the two-day forum, experts and scholars will exchange cutting-edge theories and share development trends in space medicine, and discuss major topics such as extraterrestrial survival insurance for astronauts on deep space exploration missions.

"The technical support of space medicine is an indispensable part of the application and development stage of China's space station, and of the implementation of a manned lunar landing mission, both of which have ushered in new opportunities for the development of space medicine," Yang Liwei, deputy chief designer of China's manned space program and China's first taikonaut, said at the opening ceremony.

Space medicine plays an important role in promoting public health. It provides theoretical support and a technical platform for research on cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, human aging, and drug protection and screening.

"We will continue to improve our in-orbit protection capabilities and build technical reserves for manned deep space exploration missions," said Li Yinghui, a researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

