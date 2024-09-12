Asia’s largest high-altitude test platform for space engines passes testing phase

Pictured is Asia's largest high-altitude test platform for space engines in a testing center in Tongchuan, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: Courtesy of CASC 6th Academy)

China has successfully completed the testing of Asia's largest high-altitude test platform of space engines, representing a major leap in the country's testing capability, the Global Times learned from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 6th Academy on Wednesday.

This achievement marks a significant breakthrough in the key technologies for high-altitude simulation testing of the main deceleration engine for China's manned lunar landing missions. It fills a gap in China's testing capability of space engines and will provide strong support for the country's manned lunar exploration program, according to a statement the CASC 6th Academy sent to the Global Times.

The platform is located in Tongchuan, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The platform applies advanced steam injection technology. Its steam injection pump system is the largest of its kind in China, which is capable of simulating high vacuum conditions at 100 pascals throughout the engine's operation.

It has successfully passed all assessments under extreme environmental simulations and can be officially put into use, according to the academy.

The test platform took only eight months to complete, setting a new record for the speed of construction of large equipment in the aerospace field, the academy noted.

China revealed on July 12, 2023, that its primary plan is to carry out a manned moon landing before 2030. To achieve this goal, the country will attempt to use two launch vehicles to send a moon surface lander and manned spacecraft into lunar orbit, which will then rendezvous and dock with each other. Following this maneuver, taikonauts onboard the manned spacecraft will enter the lander.

