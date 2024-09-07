China's planned lunar research station ushers in new era of global space collaboration

HEFEI, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's ambitious initiative to construct an international lunar research station (ILRS) is paving the way for a new era of global space collaboration, drawing in developing countries without their own space missions and igniting widespread enthusiasm for participation.

In 2017, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) officially launched the ILRS cooperation initiative to the international community. To date, over 40 institutions from across the world have signed cooperation documents with China.

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2024 (Xinhua) -- China National Space Administration and its counterpart in Senegal sign an agreement on International Lunar Research Station cooperation during the 2nd International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

China's Deep Space Exploration Lab inks memoranda of understanding (MOU) with international organizations during the 2nd International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The ILRS is a scientific experimental facility designed to be an expandable and maintainable system capable of long-term robotic operation with short-term human participation on the moon.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will see a basic facility built by 2035 in the lunar south pole region, while the second phase aims to establish a network connecting the moon's south pole, equator and far side by 2050.

CONCERTED EFFORTS

Wu Weiren, director and chief scientist of Deep Space Exploration Lab (DSEL), said at an ongoing space conference in east China's Huangshan city that the ILRS adheres to the principles of mutual consultation, joint construction and shared benefits to foster collaborative efforts with global partners.

The 2nd International Deep Space Exploration Conference is held in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Speaking at the conference, Wu Yanhua, chief designer of the country's major deep space exploration project, extended an invitation to nations worldwide to participate in the two-phase program at various levels, including concept study, equipment, system and even mission levels.

Wu Yanhua also announced that China is planning to establish multiple international organizations, including a cooperation committee, an expert consultative committee, a tech innovation alliance, a science alliance and a coordination headquarters, to enhance global collaboration efforts.

Following the successful operation of payloads from the European Space Agency (ESA), France, Italy and Pakistan in China's Chang'e-6 mission, the country's Chang'e-7 lunar exploration mission, scheduled for launch around 2026, will carry six international scientific instruments. Chang'e-8, targeting a launch around 2028, will offer 200 kilograms of international payload capacity. Chang'e-8 and Chang'e-7 will finally be part of the basic model of ILRS.

This image taken from video animation at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on June 25, 2024 shows the returner of the Chang'e-6 probe landing on Earth. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Ayman Ahmed, senior director of space program at the Egyptian Space Agency, proudly introduced an AI-enabled camera at a seminar during the two-day conference on Friday. This camera, set to be part of the Chang'e-7 mission, is currently in the testing phase, supported by the Changchun Institute of Optics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

ILRS is a space program that aims to provide "a synergy in international lunar exploration on the basis of the set of complex research facilities on and around the Moon," said Dmitrii Zarubin, an engineering fellow of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Russia's payload PmL-Ch7 is slated to be brought into orbit by Chang'e-7, according to Zarubin.

"Free riding plus data sharing is the selection principle and cooperation philosophy," said Han Siyuan, an official of the CNSA, on Friday.

PASSIONATE PARTNERS

Senegal is a new partner in the ILRS cooperation initiative. On Sept. 5, the CNSA and its counterpart in Senegal signed an agreement, following a joint statement released earlier this week that emphasized deepening bilateral relations and establishing a high-level China-Senegal community with a shared future.

China National Space Administration and its counterpart in Senegal sign an agreement on International Lunar Research Station cooperation during the 2nd International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

During the conference, the DSEL inked memoranda of understanding with 10 institutions from countries including Serbia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Panama and South Africa. Among the institutions are the Belt and Road Alliance for Science &Technology, the Foundation for Space Development Africa, and the Africa Business Alliance.

Adriana Marais, director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa, expressed her excitement about the collaboration between China and Africa at the educational, scientific and partnership levels for lunar exploration.

Marais, a visiting scientist in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is advancing her Africa2Moon Project, which aims to send Africa's first mission to the moon. She is now particularly focused on the Chang'e-8 mission and considers it a significant opportunity.

Wiphu Rujopakarn, deputy director general of the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, said that space cooperation with China will benefit the people of his own country.

"This year, we have collaborated with the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory to connect our radio telescope in Thailand with Chinese ones, forming a very long baseline interferometry observation network," Rujopakarn said.

Thailand has also worked on the development of a science payload set to enter the lunar orbit with Chang'e-7. "If the collaboration is successful, it could also serve as a model to demonstrate to other ASEAN members," Rujopakarn added. Among Asian nations involved in China's lunar exploration programs, Pakistan has already begun to reap the benefits. In May, China delivered data provided by a cube satellite aboard its Chang'e-6 spacecraft to Pakistan.

The cube satellite, ICUBE-Q, developed by Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology and China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University, was sent to space, together with the Chang'e-6 orbiter, to carry out exploration activities such as capturing images of the moon.

This is the first image of the moon taken by the cube satellite ICUBE-Q, developed by Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology and China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University, on May 8, 2024. (China National Space Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

China and Pakistan have also signed a cooperation agreement on the ILRS and China has already received Pakistan's application for payload cooperation on the Chang'e-8 mission.

EDUCATION FOR FUTURE

Nurturing young talent for future space exploration is equally crucial, if not more, for numerous nations in the Global South.

"Our population may not yet fully realize the importance of developing lunar exploration or space programs," said Maram Kaire, director-general of the Senegalese Space Studies Agency, noting that the country is still facing challenges in power supply and space education.

China's lunar exploration initiatives could be "one of the best ways for Senegal to seize the opportunity to cultivate young space scientists and simultaneously build the necessary infrastructure," Kaire said.

Highlighting Africa's large youth population, Marais said that space education collaboration with China can "prepare the next generation of humans to become excited about space exploration and to share knowledge, skills, infrastructure and capabilities."

"The idea of looking back at Africa from the moon with African designed, African-built mission, in partnership with China, will be a huge inspiration for young people for years to come," Marais said.

Jing Guifei, deputy director of the regional center for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia and the Pacific affiliated to the United Nations, outlined the goals of ILRS education and training. The goals include nurturing specialized engineering technicians and project management experts for developing countries in areas such as short-term projects, space law and policy, and the design of micro and cube satellites.

Relying on this UN institution, China has trained nearly 1,000 space professionals, according to a white paper released by the country in 2022.

China deems the peaceful exploration, development and utilization of outer space as rights equally enjoyed by all countries, the white paper stressed.

"As a major spacefaring nation, it is our country's responsibility to provide a platform for scientists and peers from countries around the world," Wu Weiren said.

"Space is a shared domain, a common dream, and a collective treasure for humanity," said Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang who made history as the country's first person to conduct a spacewalk. "Our aspiration to build and seek new homes in space is a testament to the unity and relentless efforts of global space pioneers."

