Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of commercial spaceflight

Xinhua) 10:37, August 26, 2024

HAIKOU, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has emphasized promoting high-quality development in the commercial spaceflight sector to better contribute to the development of new quality productive forces and Chinese modernization.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while on an inspection tour in Hainan Province from Friday to Sunday.

During the tour, he visited the industrial service center of Wenchang International Aerospace City, the province's remote sensing satellite information and service platform, and the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.

Zhang stressed that it is necessary to promote research concerning key core technologies of commercial satellites and rockets, support cutting-edge technologies and disruptive innovation, encourage the deep integration of innovation chains and industrial chains, and promote the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements.

Efforts should be made to steadily promote the construction of commercial space launch sites, optimize operation and management processes, and constantly improve launch capabilities and efficiency, with focus on meeting future launch needs, said Zhang.

Noting that a safety supervision system should be established and improved to cover the full life cycle of research, production, testing, launch, TTC (Tracking, Telemetry and Command), operation and maintenance for commercial spaceflight, Zhang said the sector must ensure that all links of the chain are safe and controllable, so as to support the high-quality development of commercial spaceflight with a high level of safety.

