China aims to launch Mars sample-return mission around 2028

Xinhua) 16:24, September 05, 2024

HEFEI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China plans to carry out the Tianwen-3 mission through two launches around 2028, aiming to bring back samples from Mars, a Chinese space expert said on Thursday.

Liu Jizhong, chief designer of China's Mars sample-return mission, unveiled the details at the 2nd International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Tunxi of Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province.

The primary scientific goal of the mission will be searching for signs of life. To realize the goal, Chinese space engineers have to tackle key technologies such as collecting samples on the Martian surface, taking off from the Red Planet, rendezvous on the orbit around Mars, as well as planetary protection, Liu explained.

According to the plan, the mission will consist of 13 phases, executed through methods such as in-situ and remote-sensing detections.

China will earnestly adhere to international conventions and carry out measures to safeguard both Mars and Earth, as well as the samples, from contamination during the mission, Liu said.

The Tianwen-3 mission will carry payloads developed through international cooperation, and China will collaborate with scientists from around the world to conduct joint research on Mars samples and detection data, Liu said.

In the long term, China will collaborate with other countries or research institutions around the world to carry out mission and task definition, requirement analysis, conceptual research, implementation plan design and key technology breakthroughs for the construction of a research station on Mars, Liu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)