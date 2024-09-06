China successfully lands reusable experimental spacecraft

Xinhua) 14:27, September 06, 2024

JIUQUAN, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A reusable experimental spacecraft successfully returned to its scheduled landing site on Friday.

The spacecraft, which launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, returned after 268 days of in-orbit operation.

The success of the experiment demonstrates the growing maturity of China's reusable spacecraft technologies, which will pave the way for more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future.

