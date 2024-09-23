China to provide more diverse food for deep-space exploration missions

Xinhua) 09:47, September 23, 2024

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is working on serving a more diverse range of food options for future deep-space exploration missions, according to the Second Frontier Forum of Space Medicine held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in east China.

During the recently concluded Mid-Autumn Festival, a cherished tradition symbolizing family reunion, the Shenzhou-18 crew aboard China's orbiting space station enjoyed "space mooncakes" stuffed with lotus paste as well as their personal favourites such as spicy lamb and braised pork chops, which had been prepared in advance by the ground support team.

"We have developed technologies to bring Chinese cuisine to the 'space dining table', allowing astronauts to enjoy 'home-cooked flavors'," said Li Yinghui, a researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

Li added that China has advanced precision nutrition control technology and built accurate standards for space flight nutritional supplies that can help astronauts address physiological issues caused by weightlessness and radiation and stay healthy during missions lasting over 180 days.

"Various functional space foods featuring antioxidant effects, immune support, fatigue relief and gut microbiome regulation have been developed to enhance astronauts' in-orbit adaptability," said Li.

With an eye on future deep space missions, China is also working on technologies such as in-orbit cooking that can sustain long-term living beyond Earth, said Zang Peng, another researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)