China's Lijian-1 Y6 carrier rocket completes final assembly test

Xinhua) 15:04, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Lijian-1 Y6 carrier rocket has completed the final assembly test as scheduled in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, according to the rocket's developer CAS Space.

Successfully passing the factory review, the carrier rocket will be launched carrying 11 satellites in late December this year.

The rocket used a self-developed initiator for the first time and some other products that effectively reduced the operating cost and shortened the production cycle, said CAS Space. The products are more suitable for the mass production of rockets and the regular operation of launch services.

A 3.35-meter diameter fairing applied on the rocket was riveted, closed, sprayed and delivered to the final assembly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)