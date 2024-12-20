China's commercial CERES-1 rocket launches satellites from sea

Xinhua) 09:17, December 20, 2024

A CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket carrying the Tianqi 33-36 satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the waters near east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 19, 2024. China launched a CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket from the waters near east China's Shandong Province on Thursday, placing four satellites into their planned orbits. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

RIZHAO, Shandong, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China launched a CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket from the waters near east China's Shandong Province on Thursday, placing four satellites into their planned orbits.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 6:18 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the Tianqi 33-36 satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out the offshore launch.

