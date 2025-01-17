Home>>
China launches Pakistani satellite, two others
(Xinhua) 14:32, January 17, 2025
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a Pakistani satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday sent a Pakistani satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The satellite, named PRSC-EO1, was launched at 12:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
The rocket also carried two other satellites, namely Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1.
This launch marked the 556th flight mission involving the Long March carrier rocket series.
Photos
