Reception held to mark upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Davos, Switzerland

Xinhua) 15:49, January 22, 2025

A staff member holds a plush toy snake at a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Participants attend a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants attend a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants try dumplings at a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants attend a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A participant shows Yangliuqing woodblock paintings at a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A participant tries to print Yangliuqing woodblock paintings at a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants try Tianjin crepe at a reception held by Tianjin City of China during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025. Tianjin, the host city of the 2025 Summer Davos (Annual Meeting of the New Champions), held the reception here on Tuesday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)