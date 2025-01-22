Home>>
Chinese citizens look forward to Spring Festival
By Tian Yi, Kou Jie, Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 15:52, January 22, 2025
The Spring Festival is almost here!
Spring Festival and the Beijing Central Axis were added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and World Heritage List, respectively, in 2024.
In honor of these two UNESCO additions, we visited the Beijing Central Axis to talk to people about the upcoming Spring Festival. Listen as they share their hopes for the upcoming year, the special foods they enjoy during the festival, and some of the unique traditions they practice to celebrate the holiday!
