We Are China

Celebration of upcoming Chinese New Year held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:26, January 22, 2025

Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)