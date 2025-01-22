Home>>
Celebration of upcoming Chinese New Year held in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 13:26, January 22, 2025
Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
Lion dancers perform during a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 18, 2025 (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Festive tram celebrates Chinese New Year on The Hague's busiest line
- Feature: Lao people eagerly embrace Chinese New Year as cultural exchange flourishes
- Hungary issues commemorative stamps for Chinese Lunar New Year
- First robot Spring Festival ‘Gala’ makes debut online
- Istanbul sparkles with joyous celebration of Chinese New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.