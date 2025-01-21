Istanbul sparkles with joyous celebration of Chinese New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Istanbul is buzzing with vibrant celebrations as the city marks the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, throughout January.

Visitors to various venues across the city can immerse themselves in Chinese culture through traditional calligraphy demonstrations, intricate paper-cutting art, and events showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of Chinese cuisine.

On Sunday, the Chinese Consulate General in Istanbul hosted a grand reception in the lively Besiktas district. The venue, adorned with colorful lights, came alive with Chinese music, dance, and cuisine, offering an enchanting and immersive cultural experience.

In his speech, Wei Xiaodong, China's consul general, emphasized the festival's profound cultural significance and emotional resonance, as well as the strong bond between the two countries.

"Let us extend our best wishes for peace and prosperity in both China and Türkiye in the coming year! May the friendship between our nations remain strong and enduring," he said, wishing everyone a safe, successful, and prosperous Year of the Snake, which begins on Jan. 29.

On Dec. 4, UNESCO inscribed the Spring Festival -- social practices of the Chinese people celebrating the traditional new year -- on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision recognizes the festival's rich array of rituals and cultural elements that engage all levels of Chinese society.

Mustafa Karsli, vice president of the Turkish-Chinese Cultural Association, shared his excitement about this year's celebrations.

"There's a sparkling energy that shows both Chinese residents in Istanbul and many Turkish citizens have wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of the New Year. It's truly uplifting, and it makes us even more excited," he told Xinhua at the event.

Karsli also highlighted the surge in events and activities celebrating the Spring Festival this year, noting that more universities than ever are participating, further deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

The association, he added, is committed to bringing the festive spirit into people's homes this year. To achieve this, they have sent gift packages to children, containing fun and educational items such as Chinese calligraphy sets, paper-cutting kits, and materials for painting Beijing Opera masks.

"From practicing calligraphy to creating paper cuttings, children have been engaging in these activities and sending back beautiful images and videos. The excitement is growing, and it's only going to spread further," he said.

Tunc Akkoc, editor-in-chief of the Harici media outlet, told Xinhua that the celebration of Chinese New Year has evolved into a global tradition, now observed in nearly every country around the world.

"This growing phenomenon is especially significant as it showcases the coexistence of civilizations and fosters the exchange of knowledge between diverse cultures," he said.

Commenting on the growing interest in China among the Turkish people, Akkoc said, "the rising fascination with Chinese culture in recent years creates a strong foundation for the festival to make a profound impact and further enhance cultural exchange between the two countries."

