Feature: Chinese New Year celebration held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- In an event hall of a local hotel here, children's voices filled the air with warmth as they sang traditional Chinese and Pakistani songs to celebrate the forthcoming Chinese New Year.

The event, dedicated to providing free education and shelter to underprivileged children, became a symbol of unity and cultural celebration as over 300 Pakistanis and Chinese came together to share the joys of the festival.

The celebration began with a charming performance by students, swayed to the beats of Chinese and Pakistani folk songs in their vibrant red qipaos and traditional Pakistani attires.

Nine-year-old Maryam Murtaza, a student at Hayat Progressive School, a school funded by Chinese volunteers, said that they practiced for weeks to get the performance right.

"I learned a lot about Chinese traditions, and I also taught my Chinese friends a Pakistani song. We wanted to show everyone that we can celebrate together!" she added.

The event drew a significant crowd of both Chinese and Pakistani attendees, all of whom shared heartfelt smiles and warm greetings.

Chinese organizations take remarkable care of Pakistani students, and ensure the children receive free education, proper nutrition, and all the essentials they need to thrive, said Nusrat Imran, a teacher at the school.

"Chinese festivals hold a special place in the hearts of these children because they feel a genuine sense of belonging and appreciation. The children look forward to these celebrations and participate wholeheartedly," Imran told Xinhua.

Twelve-year-old Sana, a Pakistani student, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I love celebrating Chinese New Year because it feels like we are all one big family. We learn so much about each other's cultures, and it's so much fun to dance and sing together."

Talking to Xinhua, Ma Bin, one of the organizers of the event said that they organize cultural and artistic festivals in Pakistan to help children know more about Chinese culture.

"Our mission goes beyond education. We want to nurture understanding and friendship between our nations, starting with these young hearts. Today's celebration is proof that our efforts are bearing fruit," he added.

The event concluded with a joint performance of Pakistani and Chinese students on a Pakistani song, serving as a moving reminder of the bond forged through shared dreams and mutual respect.

