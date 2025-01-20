Chinese New Year celebration gala held in Mongolian capital

Xinhua) 11:26, January 20, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Personnel from Chinese institutions in Mongolia gathered on Sunday night to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, at a vibrant gala and reception titled "Join Hands for the Future."

Held at the Chinese embassy in Ulan Bator, Mongolia's capital, the event attracted over 260 attendees, including Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan, other diplomats, representatives of Chinese enterprises, volunteer teachers and students.

The evening featured cultural performances by volunteer teachers showcasing Chinese traditions, along with heartfelt renditions of Chinese songs by local Mongolian singers.

The embassy was adorned with lights and traditional lanterns, creating a festive atmosphere that resonated with the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

