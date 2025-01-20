Chinese New Year celebrations launched in Nepal

Xinhua) 10:05, January 20, 2025

Artists perform lion dance at the launch ceremony of a series of celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Artists from China and Nepal on Saturday performed traditional lion and dragon dances in the Kathmandu Valley to kick off a series of celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival.

A lion dance on tables and high poles performed by Chinese artists drew applause and cheers in particular, as lovely gestures and moves by the two "lions" resonated with the audience.

A flower drum dance by Chinese artists and a monkey-step dance and dragon dance conducted by Nepali artists turned out popular as well at the launch ceremony held at Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nepal Visit Year in China was also formally launched on the occasion, as 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbors.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song voiced hope that both sides can seize the opportunity to tap the potential for cooperation in tourism and other fields, use the rapid development of tourism to drive exchanges and cooperation between China and Nepal in economy and trade, connectivity, infrastructure, culture and education, and help Nepal realize the upgrading of tourism software and hardware.

Chen expected the two countries to implement the Global Civilization Initiative so as to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative proposed by China, thus accelerating the realization of the development vision of "Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali."

"Celebrating Chinese New Year in Nepal is a reflection of the deep relationship between the two countries," said Dipak Khadka, Nepal's minister for energy, water resources and irrigation.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the minister noted that Nepal Visit Year is one of the events scheduled to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"Being our very close neighbor, I would like to recall the support China has provided in Nepal's tourism, energy, agriculture and other sectors," he added.

An exhibit of lanterns, art performances and a football match, among others, will be held in Nepal to mark the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year.

The Spring Festival was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in early December.

Artists perform lion dance at the launch ceremony of a series of celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, at Bhaktapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)