Divers perform underwater dragon dance in Bangkok to welcome upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:39, January 17, 2025

Divers perform an underwater dragon dance at the SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2025. The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A tourist takes a selfie with underwater dragon dance during a show to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year at the SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2025. The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

