Upcoming Chinese New Year celebrated in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:29, January 16, 2025

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

A man buys Chinese New Year decorations at a shop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

